TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight as temperatures fall into the 70s.

TOMORROW: Heat and humidity continue to build on Sunday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 90s and triple digits, with feels-like temperatures reaching 105°+. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for much of the state on Sunday.

EXTENDED: Excessive heat and humidity will continue into early next week. Temperatures will likely start to make it into the triple digits before the heat index. Expect more excessive heat warnings over the next few days. Remember to be careful in this heat, take breaks, drink plenty of water, and stay inside when you’re able.