THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and dangerously hot. An isolated shower is possible late in the afternoon across northern Arkansas. Highs reach 103. Heat index values between 105 and 115, perhaps up to 117 at times. Wind: Breezy, SW 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, becoming partly cloudy. Very warm with lows near 81. Wind: S 8-12 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and dangerously hot. A few isolated showers and storms are possible late in the afternoon and evening. Highs near 101. Heat index values between 105 and 115. Wind: S 5-10 mph.