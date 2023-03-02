THURSDAY MORNING: We begin our Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and a few spotty showers and storms, mainly over southern Arkansas. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s to start. By midday, we’re still mostly cloudy with perhaps a few showers. Temperatures reach lower to mid-60s by then.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: A few areas of sunshine will be possible along with an isolated shower or storm. While it’s possible we see some severe storms through the midday and early afternoon, we’re far more likely to see severe weather build later in the afternoon and early evening.

This is when we could see supercell thunderstorms capable of producing strong tornadoes and large hail. Some damaging wind will be possible with these storms as well.

THURSDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: As we head through the evening, these supercell storms will keep pushing through central and eastern Arkansas as a new broken line of storms moves into western Arkansas.

This round will keep pushing through during the night, bringing a continued risk for damaging wind, hail and strong tornadoes. So many of us will be dealing with severe storms well into the overnight. For more details on this risk, click here.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: As our cold front continues to pass through early Friday morning, temperatures finally slip into the mid-50s. Wind will be strong from the west and northwest, likely between 20 and 30 mph. Gusts could exceed 40 mph.

Rain will linger through the morning commute, then we dry out by midday. Temperatures will be far cooler, likely only reaching upper 50s by mid-afternoon. We’ll stay mostly cloudy, then clear out some Friday night as we drop into the upper 30s.

Saturday and Sunday will bring plenty of sunshine, making for a very pleasant weekend. Wind will finally calm down and temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.