Our heat wave continues today, this weekend, and next week too. As the ridge of upper-level high pressure (that dome of hot air) will not relent.

It may be 90° by 10 AM in Little Rock today with a high temperature of 99° this afternoon.

Heat indices will be topping out over 105 this afternoon, so about 2/3 of Arkansas will be under the Heat Advisory this afternoon. On Sunday, heat indices may top 110, so get ready for the Excessive Heat Warning to return.

As disturbances dance along the top side of that ridge, some showers and thunderstorms may make it into Arkansas. One is coming Sunday evening. Others may come Monday & Tuesday.