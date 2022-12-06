TUESDAY MORNING: We begin our Tuesday with dense fog and cool temperatures in most cases. But as a warm front moves through, temperatures warm up quickly. By midday, we’re in the upper 60s with cloudy skies. Fog should thin out by then, though the overcast conditions remain with off and on light showers.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Scattered light showers gradually increase into the afternoon. Temperatures reach up to about 70.

TUESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Showers continue into the night as a cold front stalls across the area. Lows slip into the 50s and perhaps lower 60s in spots. A few heavier downpours will develop into Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: Scattered light to moderate showers with a few heavier downpours will continue into Wednesday. Otherwise, we’ll be mostly cloudy and cooler due to the rainfall and stalled boundary. Highs only reach the lower 60s, which is still above average for this time of year.

Into Wednesday night, the stalled boundary will gradually shift into northern Arkansas. As this happens, a band of heavier downpours will set up and could bring that torrential to some locations for several hours. This means flash flooding is an enhanced risk into Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

These scattered showers and storms gradually move out as cooler, drier air sets in for Friday. But a cold rain builds in quickly for Saturday. Then by early next week, we’re tracking another risk for severe weather.