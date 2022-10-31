MONDAY MORNING: We begin our Monday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 50. Through the morning, we’ll see a bit more sunshine, warming temperatures to the upper 60s by midday. No rain is anticipated.
MONDAY AFTERNOON: We remain partly sunny during the afternoon, warming temperatures into the lower 70s.
MONDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: A few extra clouds move through the area overnight. Otherwise, we’re partly clear with temperatures slipping into the upper 40s and lower 50s Tuesday morning.
TUESDAY & BEYOND: Tuesday will bring partly sunny skies as well. Southeast Arkansas will likely see partly to mostly cloudy skies as a weak disturbance passes through. This could bring a few brief showers to southeast Arkansas Tuesday night. Those clouds thin out a bit more by Wednesday morning, dropping temperatures into the lower 50s. More sunshine is on tap through mid-week with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.