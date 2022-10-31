MONDAY MORNING: We begin our Monday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures near 50. Through the morning, we’ll see a bit more sunshine, warming temperatures to the upper 60s by midday. No rain is anticipated.

MONDAY AFTERNOON: We remain partly sunny during the afternoon, warming temperatures into the lower 70s.

MONDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: A few extra clouds move through the area overnight. Otherwise, we’re partly clear with temperatures slipping into the upper 40s and lower 50s Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY & BEYOND: Tuesday will bring partly sunny skies as well. Southeast Arkansas will likely see partly to mostly cloudy skies as a weak disturbance passes through. This could bring a few brief showers to southeast Arkansas Tuesday night. Those clouds thin out a bit more by Wednesday morning, dropping temperatures into the lower 50s. More sunshine is on tap through mid-week with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.