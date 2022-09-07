TONIGHT: It will be a pleasant forecast tonight with temperatures staying in the 80s through 8pm and dropping to the 70s after that. Morning lows dip to the upper 60s for central Arkansas with low 60s farther north. Clear, calm and dry conditions.

THURSDAY: It will be nice Thursday afternoon with warm temperatures in the upper 80s. Sunny and dry with a northeasterly wind of 5-10mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Sunny and dry conditions last through Friday with slightly higher rain chances this weekend as a cold front approaches Arkansas and moves through later Sunday. Rain chances will be higher on Saturday, particularly for central and east Arkansas. Cooler and drier weather returns for next week.

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.