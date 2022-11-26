TONIGHT: Rain will slowly exit the area overnight with clouds lingering. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s.
TOMORROW: Clouds will slowly exit the area on Sunday, with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Winds will stay a bit breezy out of the northwest around 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could reach 30 mph.
EXTENDED: Sunny and dry conditions will continue on Monday. Tuesday will start off dry, but shower and thunderstorm chances will start to increase by the afternoon and evening hours. A few strong to severe storms could be possible Tuesday night. Temperatures will fall throughout the day on Wednesday as a cold front moves through. Temperatures will be much cooler to end the work week with highs in the 40s and 50s.
