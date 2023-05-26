SATURDAY: Temperatures will start cool Saturday morning. Folks in northern Arkansas will drop into the upper 40s and the rest of the state will be in the 50s. Temperatures will quickly warm into the 80s by Saturday afternoon with mostly sunny skies and no chance of rain. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be just like Saturday. A cool morning will turn to a warm and sunny afternoon with temperatures a few degrees warmer. I’m forecasting Little Rock to get to 87° Sunday afternoon. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5 mph.

MEMORIAL DAY: Monday will also be warm, dry, and sunny. The warming trend will continue with high temperatures Monday near 90°.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Temperatures will continue to warm each day next week. I think we will see afternoon temperatures in the low 90s Tuesday through Friday next week. Our next chance for rain will be Thursday and Friday, but I’m only forecasting a 20% chance.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!