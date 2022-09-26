TONIGHT: After a pleasant Autumn day, it will be a cool night. Low temps drop to the 40s and 50s overnight with clear and calm conditions across the state.

TUESDAY: Dry and sunny again Tuesday afternoon with temps a tad cooler and seasonable in the low 80s. Fire danger continues to worsen with the dry and warm conditions. Northeasterly wind around 5mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: No rain is expected this week for Arkansas, but there will be plenty of fall weather. Afternoons in the low 80s for the most part with cool mornings in the 50s. The exception to this will be Wednesday and Thursday, when highs are forecast in the upper 70s.

