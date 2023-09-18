After a cool morning it will be a little hot with a sunny sky this afternoon.

Rain is not in the forecast anywhere in Arkansas today, but starting tomorrow, some rain will begin to be possible. It will start in West AR. On Wednesday, Central Arkansas will have a chance of rain.

Long range models differ on the rain chances for Thursday and Friday. The GFS (American Model) keeps it relatively dry ( and I think that’s a fair solution). The ECMWF (European Model) keeps Thursday and Friday a little wet. I would hope that’s the true solution, but I can’t buy it yet.

Both the GFS and ECMWF are favoring a decent rain chance Saturday night into Sunday. Given that, I’ll keep the forecast pretty conservative at 30% at this time.