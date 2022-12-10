TONIGHT: Rain will gradually move out of the area overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 40s.
TOMORROW: Rain will exit the area earlier tomorrow morning. Sunday will be a cloudy and mild day with temperatures warming into the mid-50s.
EXTENDED: Tuesday will bring us the chance for strong to severe strong. Right now all of Arkansas is under a slight (2/5) risk for severe weather, with an enhanced risk (3/5) covering southern Arkansas. Drier weather will return by the second half of next week. Temperatures will also significantly start to cool down into next week.
For more on the severe weather risk, follow the link below.
