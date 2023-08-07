TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear through around midnight. Early Tuesday morning, showers and storms will move into southern Arkansas, but some storms are possible in central Arkansas. There is a low-end risk for severe storms. Damaging winds and large hail will be the main threats.

TOMORROW: Tuesday morning will start with showers and storms, with clearing skies through the afternoon. Clouds will linger for much of the day, keeping temperatures in the mid-80s.

EXTENDED: Scattered shower and storm chances will continue through midweek as temperatures start to slowly warm up. Rain chances will linger through this upcoming weekend, however, the chances look to be on the lower side.