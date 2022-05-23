TONIGHT: An incoming storm system will keep our skies mostly cloudy overnight. Temperatures will drop into the low 60s with a northeast wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Election day will start out dry with mostly cloudy skies. Rain and storms will quickly move in during the afternoon. Before the rain arrives temperatures will rise into the upper 70s with increasing humidity. There is a risk for severe weather and flooding Tuesday. Below is the latest Arkansas Storm Team weather blog with more on this threat.

WEDNESDAY: Showers and a few storms will linger into much of Wednesday morning. We will see overcast skies all day with temperatures topping out in the mid 70s.

EXTENDED: Once the rain moves out a large area of high pressure will move in. This will bring sunshine for the rest of the week and the weekend. By the weekend temperature will near 90°!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.