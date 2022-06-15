TONIGHT: Temperatures tonight stay warm again. Lows drop to the upper 70s, but not until after midnight. Our average low temperature in Little Rock is 68°F for this time of year. It will be mostly clear with a light southerly wind at 5mph after 10pm.

THURSDAY: More sunshine and extreme heat Thursday. In fact, temperatures will be even hotter as the ridge of high pressure shifts a little farther west over Arkansas. It will feel like 105°F to 107°F Thursday afternoon, hence a heat advisory will go in effect noon-8pm Thursday.

WHAT’S NEXT: Slightly cooler this weekend, but still hot. Lower humidity will be felt Sunday for Father’s Day. More dangerous heat next week with temps in the upper 90s.

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.