TONIGHT: Showers and storms will fade into the night. Temperatures will drop into the low 70s with partly cloudy skies. Northwest wind 5 mph.

THURSDAY: A few showers and storms will be possible before noon Thursday, but most of the activity will hold off until the afternoon. I’m forecasting a 60% chance of storms with temperatures topping out in the upper 80s in the afternoon. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Rain chances lower to 30% Friday afternoon. This will allow temperatures to warm into the low 90s across most of Arkansas. Northwest wind 5 mph.

WEEKEND: Rain chances go back up this weekend. Right now, it looks like heavy rain and thunderstorms will be possible during the morning hours on Saturday and the afternoon hours on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s both days.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

