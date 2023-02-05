TONIGHT: Skies will remain mostly clear tonight. Temperatures will be mild in the upper 30s and low 40s. I think parts of the state could be waking up to patchy fog. South wind around 5 mph.

MONDAY: Even warmer! With morning temperatures in the 40s, we will be able to quickly warm up into the upper 60s and low 70s. I think Little Rock will reach 70°. Breezy south wind 10-15 mph with partly cloudy skies.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will also be mild, but our next storm system will begin entering the state. I’m forecasting a 40% chance of rain over northern Arkansas Tuesday afternoon. I think the central and southern parts of the state will stay dry for the daytime hours Tuesday. Temperatures will stay mild with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. South wind 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Wednesday looks like a washout with heavy rain for most of the day, 1-3″ of rain expected. Rain and clouds clear out in time for Thursday. Thursday will be mild, but it looks like Friday will be cold with another round of light precipitation. I wouldn’t be surprised if northwest Arkansas sees a few snowflakes.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.