TONIGHT: Clear skies will continue overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid-40s.

TOMORROW: Tomorrow will start clear and calm with temperatures in the 40s. Temperatures will warm into the 70s by the afternoon hours with building clouds. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the state during the evening hours until around midnight. Widespread severe weather is not expected at this time, however, heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible with a few storms.

EXTENDED: More unsettled weather will continue into early next week with several chances for rain and a few storms. Tuesday is also a day we will keep an eye on for the chance of strong to severe storms. Temperatures will see a warming trend through Tuesday with highs in the 80s, followed by cooler weather for the rest of the week with highs in the 60s and 70s.