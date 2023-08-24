TONIGHT: Isolated shower chances will continue through this evening. A few clouds will linger overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

TOMORROW: More dangerous heat and humidity are on the way for your Friday. Temperatures will warm into the triple digits, with feels-like temperatures reaching 105°-110°+. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the entire state tomorrow.

EXTENDED: Excessive heat and humidity will continue on Saturday. Temperatures will likely make it into the triple digits before the heat index each day. Expect more excessive heat warnings to continue. A cold front will move through the state Saturday night and into the day on Sunday, finally bringing some relief from the heat as well as some rain chances. Rain chances will continue on Sunday and Monday as temperatures continue to cool off.