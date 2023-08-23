TONIGHT: A few clouds will linger overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

TOMORROW: Dangerous heat and humidity continue on Thursday. Temperatures will warm into the triple digits, with feels-like temperatures reaching 105°-110°+. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the entire state tomorrow.

EXTENDED: Excessive heat and humidity will continue on Friday and into the beginning of the weekend. Temperatures will likely make it into the triple digits before the heat index each day. Expect more excessive heat warnings to continue. Remember to be careful in this heat, take breaks, drink plenty of water, and stay inside when you can. A cold front will move through the state Saturday night and into the day on Sunday, finally bringing some relief some the heat as well as some rain chances.