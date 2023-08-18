TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight as temperatures fall into the 70s.

TOMORROW: Heat and humidity will really start to ramp up on Saturday. Temperatures will warm into the upper 90s, with feels-like temperatures reaching 105°+. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the western half of the state during the day on Saturday.

EXTENDED: Excessive heat and humidity will continue on Sunday and into early next week. Temperatures will likely start to make it into the triple digits before the heat index by the middle of next week. Expect more excessive heat warnings over the next few days. Remember to be careful in this heat, take breaks, drink plenty of water, and stay inside when you’re able.