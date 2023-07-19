TONIGHT: Skies will remain mostly clear overnight. Temperatures will stay warm overnight with lows only falling into the upper 70s and lower 80s. A Heat Advisory will remain in effect overnight.

TOMORROW: Thursday will be another dangerously hot and humid day. Temperatures will warm into the upper 90s to around 100°. Heat index values will warm well into the triple digits. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings will remain in effect across the state on Thursday. Dry and sunny weather will also continue with a few scattered clouds.

EXTENDED: Some relief from the heat finally arrives by the end of the week. Our next cold front will approach Friday, bringing chances for some very scattered showers and storms, and some slightly cooler temperatures. Isolated rain chances look to linger on Saturday morning before dry weather returns Sunday. Temperatures will start to heat up again early next week.