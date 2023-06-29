TODAY: Today will be another afternoon where many areas make a run for 100°. Sunny and dry weather is expected all day. Feels like temperatures could reach 110° during the afternoon. An excessive heat warning is in effect for much of the state today.

TONIGHT: Skies will remain clear overnight with temperatures only falling into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

TOMORROW: Heat and humidity stick around on Friday as temperatures climb into the triple digits once again. Feels like temperatures could again reach 110°.

EXTENDED: Heat and humidity look to continue on Saturday with one or two isolated showers possible during the afternoon hours. Isolated rain chances will continue on Sunday, before becoming more scattered Monday and Tuesday.