TONIGHT: Clear skies are expected overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

TOMORROW: Thursday will be another hot and humid day. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible, however, most areas will remain dry. The best chance for rain will be in northeast Arkansas. Temperatures will make a run for the triple digits before the heat index. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for much of the state again on Thursday.

EXTENDED: Excessive heat and humidity are set to continue throughout the rest of the work week and into the weekend. Rain chances will remain fairly low through the end of the workweek, however, a few pop-up showers and storms remain in the forecast over the next few days. Rain and storm chances will start to increase this weekend and into early next week. Highs are expected to reach the upper 90s and the triple digits through the weekend. A cold front is set to move through early next week bringing slightly milder temperatures back to the state.