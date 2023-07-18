TONIGHT: Skies will remain dry overnight. Temperatures will stay warm overnight with lows only falling into the 80s. A Heat Advisory will remain in effect overnight.

TOMORROW: Wednesday will be another dangerously hot and humid day. Temperatures will warm into the upper 90s to around 100°. Heat index values will warm well into the triple digits. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings will remain in effect across the state on Wednesday. Dry and sunny weather will also continue.

EXTENDED: Dangerous heat and humidity will continue on Thursday. Our next cold front will approach Friday, bringing chances for showers and storms, and some slightly cooler temperatures. Rain chances look to linger on Saturday before dry weather returns Sunday. Temperatures will start to heat up again early next week.