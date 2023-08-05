SATURDAY: Saturday will start hot and sunny. Temperatures will heat to 100° in the afternoon. In the evening we will see a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunday will feature a 40% rain chance in the morning and clearing during the afternoon. This will keep temperatures lower. Highs on Sunday afternoon will be in the mid 90s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will finally cool closer to normal next week. It looks like we will be in the low 90s with a 40% chance for afternoon storms most of next week.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

