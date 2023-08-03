TONIGHT: Clear skies are expected overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

TOMORROW: Friday will be another extremely hot and humid day. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible, however, most areas will remain dry. The best chance for rain will be in northeast Arkansas, just like the last few days. Temperatures will make a run for the triple digits again before the heat index. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for much of the state tomorrow.

EXTENDED: Excessive heat and humidity are set to continue into the weekend. Rain and storm chances will start to increase this weekend with scattered shower and thunderstorm chances on both Saturday and Sunday. Highs are expected to reach the upper 90s and the triple digits through the weekend. A cold front is set to move through early next week bringing slightly milder temperatures back to the state.