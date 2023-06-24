SATURDAY: Extreme heat arrives Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the mid and upper 90s with feels-like temperatures in the low 100s. There is a heat advisory in effect Saturday afternoon for the Arkansas River Valley around Fort Smith. The chance for a pop-up thunderstorm is less than 10%, but if one does form it could cause damaging wind gusts.

SUNDAY: Sunday will be even hotter. Morning temperatures in the upper 70s will warm into the low 100s by the afternoon. Feels like temperatures will be near 110°. Thunderstorms will form after sunset and bring the risk of damaging wind gusts. The rain chance Sunday night into Monday morning is only 30%.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be less hot and less humid than this weekend, but it will still be warmer than normal. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s those days. By mid-next week we could see temperatures in the triple digits again…

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

