TONIGHT: It’s going to be a very warm & humid night. Low temperatures in the upper 70s, but it wont drop below 80 until well after midnight. It will be mostly clear and calm with a southerly wind at 5mph for watching fireworks. Temps will be close to 90°F around 9:30pm.

TUESDAY: Uncomfortably and dangerously hot Tuesday. A Heat Advisory goes in effect noon till 8pm for heat indices forecast at 105°F to 110°F. Rain is not expected Tuesday.

WHAT’S NEXT: Every day through Friday will come close to or hit 100°F. A better shot for some showers & storms (albeit not widespread) comes Friday & Saturday.

