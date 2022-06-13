TONIGHT: After an extremely hot day, it will be a warm night. Temperatures won’t drop to the 70s until after midnight. Our average low this time of year is 67°F for Little Rock…overnight lows are forecast for the upper 70s. It will be clear and calm with a southerly wind at 5-10mph.

TUESDAY: Another hot, humid and sunny day tomorrow. Afternoon temps in the upper 90s. Heat index values will be a little lower, but still high…close to 100°F, with 100°F+ heat indices farther east.

WHAT’S NEXT: Extreme heat in the mid to upper 90s lasts through Friday. Slightly cooler, but still hot in the low 90s this weekend.

