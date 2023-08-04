With heat indices possibly reaching at least 115° again this afternoon, another Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect. A little saving grace today might come to some in the form of a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon. They probably won’t be widespread this afternoon, only isolated.

That ridge of high pressure is starting to shrink back to our southwest today allowing that small rain chance. As the ridge continues to shrink away, the rain chance will go up tonight and tomorrow.

A cool front moves in Monday. Rain chances will continue through next week as temperatures return to more of a normal level.