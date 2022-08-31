TONIGHT: Clouds hang on over south and southwest Arkansas tonight as a stalled frontal boundary remains over the area. Central and north Arkansas will see more clearing and a little cooler low temps in the upper 60s with a calm wind.

THURSDAY: Clouds and sun are on tap Thursday with high temps in the upper 80s and low 90s – feeling just about average for this time of year. Drier air in place will make it a pleasant forecast.

WHAT’S NEXT: Low rain chances are in the forecast Friday into Labor Day Weekend and Labor Day on Monday. Afternoon temps generally staying in the upper 80s with mornings around 70°F.

