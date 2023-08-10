TONIGHT: Any leftover showers and storms will fade away after sunset tonight. Skies will clear and it will be another warm and muggy night. Temperatures will drop into the mid 70s with a southwest wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: It will be hotter Friday. There are heat advisories across Central Arkansas and excessive heat warnings for southern Arkansas. Skies will be mostly sunny with a 20% chance for a pop-up storm. South wind 5-10 mph.

WEEKEND: Shower and thunderstorms chances return for the weekend. I’m going with a 30% chance for morning storms with temperatures in the upper 90s Saturday and a 20% chance of storms with highs in the upper 90s Sunday. I expect there to be heat advisories and excessive heat warnings on both days.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be hot and humid with temperatures near 100° and feels like temperatures over 110°. A cold front will move through Monday night and bring relief from the heat and humidity for Tuesday!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

