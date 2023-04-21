FRIDAY: A few lingering showers and storms are likely across parts of southern and eastern Arkansas. Otherwise, we’ll be mostly cloudy for the first half of the afternoon with some clearing into the late-afternoon. Temperatures reach the mid and upper 60s with a continued northwest breeze between 10 and 15 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Skies clear out into the night, dropping temperatures into the upper 40s and lower 50s by Saturday morning. Then Saturday will start out mostly sunny followed by clouds and showers later in the day.

A few showers will linger into Sunday with otherwise mostly cloudy skies and highs near 60. Then additional rain chances will return into next week.