THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered light showers, clearing some late in the afternoon. Highs near 75. 40% chance of rain. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler. Lows near 60. Wind: N 4-8 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny, warm and breezy. Highs near 80. Wind: N 10-20 mph.