THURSDAY: A few early morning sprinkles are possible. But clouds thin out by mid-morning. Beyond that, expect mostly sunny skies. Highs near 98. Heat index between 98 and 110. Wind: SW 8-12 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Lows near 78. Wind: SW 4-8 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunny and hot. Highs near 98. Heat index between 98 and 110. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.