THURSDAY MORNING: Scattered showers and storms will gradually spread across northern Arkansas on Thursday morning. Storms will weaken as they slowly push south, perhaps reaching central Arkansas by noon. Temperatures remain steady in the upper 70s with clouds and showers around.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: A few showers and storms linger into the afternoon, especially over central and southern Arkansas. Otherwise, we’ll see clouds gradually clear out. This will allow temperatures to warm up a bit more, perhaps up to the upper 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: We could see an isolated shower or storm linger into the overnight. Otherwise, we’re partly cloudy and mild with temperatures in the mid-70s.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: A few more isolated showers and storms will be possible Friday. Otherwise, we’re partly sunny and a bit hotter with temperatures reaching the lower 90s. More sunshine and heat will build over the weekend, getting temperatures into the lower and mid-90s. Rain chances ramp up again early next week.