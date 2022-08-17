WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: We remain mostly cloudy through the afternoon, warming temperatures slowly to the upper 70s. A few lingering showers will be possible, though most will be dry. Most of our afternoon showers and storms will be focused over southern Arkansas, some of which could be strong in that area.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: We remain partly to mostly cloudy overnight with perhaps a stray shower. Otherwise, we’ll be much cooler with temperatures slipping into the mid and upper 60s.

THURSDAY: A couple more isolated showers are possible in the morning, mainly in central and southern Arkansas. Otherwise, we’ll be partly sunny and dry on Thursday with highs in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: We’ll warm up with more sunshine Friday, likely into the upper 80s. Then Saturday, we reach the lower 90s with a bit more humidity. Isolated showers may return. Then another cold front arrives Sunday, bringing more rain and cooler air into early next week.