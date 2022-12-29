THURSDAY MORNING: We begin our Thursday with cloudy skies and scattered areas of light drizzle. Temperatures will also be far milder, mostly in the lower 60s. A shower or two will be possible during the morning, though most will dry out some by midday.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Expect partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a continued south breeze, likely between 10 and 20 mph. Temperatures climb into the upper 60s to lower 70s, which will destabilize the atmosphere a bit more as a cold front approaches for the night.

THURSDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: This incoming cold front will spark additional showers and storms during the evening. These will be more plentiful across southern Arkansas. This is where a level 1 risk for severe storms has been highlighted by the Storm Prediction Center. Temperatures slip into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

A damaging wind gust or two cannot be ruled out with these storms. This is a very low-end risk. But the Arkanasas Storm Team will keep a close eye on things regardless.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: Scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms will be possible Friday morning. But at this point, the severe risk will have subsided. More off-and-on showers are expected through the day Friday. Temperatures will be slightly cooler, likely in the lower 60s.

Showers gradually move out Friday night into Saturday morning. Temperatures slip into the mid-40s Saturday will bring partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-60s. We stay dry through New Year’s Day with morning temperatures near 50 and highs around 70.

By Monday, temperatures climb into the lower 70s with a strong south wind and stronger storms Monday night. We’ll be keeping an eye on this situation closely in the coming days. So be sure to stay with the Arkansas Storm Team for the most accurate weather information.