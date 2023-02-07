TUESDAY MORNING: Clouds increase through your Tuesday morning with perhaps a few light sprinkles in far western Arkansas. Temperatures start out mild, likely in the upper 40s to lower 50s. By midday, we’re becoming mostly cloudy or overcast with temperatures in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: We’ll see clouds continue to thicken Tuesday afternoon as more showers build across northern and western Arkansas. A few of these showers could reach central Arkansas, though rain should hold off until after sunset for most of the Metro. Temperatures reach the upper 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Scattered light to moderate showers become more widespread across northwest Arkansas as more scattered showers build elsewhere. Temperatures gradually slip into the 50s.

After midnight, a heavier round of rain and thunderstorms will build across southern Arkansas. A few of these could be strong, though the main risk will be torrential rain. This will likely put a damper on your Wednesday morning commute.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: Heavy rain and storms continue through Wednesday morning, perhaps leading to areas of flash flooding. Some damaging wind will be possible with these storms as well, especially over southeast Arkansas. Temperatures reach the mid-60s in the afternoon.

Rain and storms will slack off into the late afternoon and evening. But a few could linger at times across eastern Arkansas through 10 p.m. After that, we’ll clear out. Expect sunshine Thursday with highs in the mid-60s.

Another system will roll through on Friday, bringing much colder air. But moisture with this system is far more limited. So other than a few sprinkles or perhaps a few flurries in northern Arkansas, we anticipate no precipitation on Friday. Instead, it’ll just be cold and windy with highs in the upper 40s.