TONIGHT: Clouds will thin across west and central Arkansas. Northern Arkansas will remain mostly cloudy with snow flurries possible. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s by Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: The morning will be cold with some sunshine. Clouds will increase in the afternoon. There is a 20% chance for a snow shower up north and a cold rain shower across central Arkansas. Temperatures will top out in the upper 40s. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: The best chance for snow in central Arkansas will be Friday morning. A few flurries could fall as far south as Searcy and possibly Little Rock on Friday morning. There won’t be any impacts. Sunshine will return Friday afternoon with temperatures in the mid 40s.

WEEKEND: This weekend will feature mostly sunny skies on both days! Temperatures will be warmer too! I’m forecasting high temperatures in the mid 50s on Saturday and upper 50s on Sunday.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

