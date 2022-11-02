WEDNESDAY MORNING: Areas of dense fog will be likely across much of southern Arkansas Wednesday morning. But this, along with any residual cloud coverage, will clear out quickly. That will give way to sunshine by mid and late-morning. Temperatures reach the mid-70s by lunch.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine remains abundant for the afternoon Wednesday, continuing our mid-week warming trend. Highs reach the upper 70s with a light south around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: We’ll stay mostly clear and relatively mild overnight with overnight lows only slipping into the mid-50s.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: Some cloud coverage will build into the picture Thursday. But there will still be sunshine in the mix, which will continue our warming trend into late-week. Highs reach the lower 80s Thursday. This will be the case Friday as well, though winds will be stronger out of the south between 10 and 20 mph.

Then Friday night, a line of strong storms will move in out of Oklahoma. Those storms will spread east through the night, likely exiting the eastern part of the state by mid-morning Saturday. A few of these storms could be on the strong side, so we should remain weather-aware. Damaging wind will likely be the main risk. Rainfall totals likely range between 1 and 3 inches.