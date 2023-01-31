TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Widespread freezing rain and areas of sleet will continue through Tuesday afternoon, bringing more dangerous road conditions. Temperatures will remain below freezing, likely in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Some power outages will be possible.

For a more detailed look at impacts concerning this system, click here.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Freezing rain and sleet will continue some into the evening. But it will slack off some after midnight. Still, some light precipitation will linger and roads remain dangerous as temperatures remain in the upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY: We’ll see cloudy skies through the morning with a few areas of light precipitation. Then another wave of rain and freezing rain will move through Wednesday afternoon and overnight.

This could lead to some additional icing, especially if temperatures remain below freezing. As of now, we anticipate temperatures will hover right around freezing. So this round will be more marginal.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: Rain will continue into Thursday morning with some freezing rain as temperatures remain just below freezing. This should keep road conditions dangerous into Thursday morning. Then showers gradually move out into the midday hours.

By the afternoon, we’re still mostly cloudy and temperatures finally climb into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Sunshine returns into Friday and the upcoming weekend. Temperatures return to the low-60s by Monday.