THURSDAY AFTERNOON: A few areas of freezing rain may linger across parts of central and eastern Arkansas early in the afternoon. But as temperatures climb above freezing, it will continue changing to rain. For many, it will have already changed to rain. Temperatures climb into the mid and upper 30s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A few light showers will linger into the early evening. But then we gradually clear out, allowing temperatures to drop below freezing again. We’ll slip into the upper 20s by Friday morning. Any residual moisture could re-freeze, though most roads should be in better shape Friday morning.

FRIDAY: Sunshine is finally back in the forecast Friday! Temperatures will still be chilly. But we do reach about 40 into the afternoon. Direct sunlight will continue our thaw throughout the day.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: A few extra clouds move in on Saturday. But we remain dry. Temperatures start out in the mid-20s. But by the afternoon, we reach the upper 40s.

The warming trend continues into Sunday with sunshine. Highs reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. Then on Monday, we warm up even more. Despite extra clouds, highs reach the upper 60s. Then showers and storms return Tuesday into Wednesday.