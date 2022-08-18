TONIGHT: Our below-average temperatures Thursday afternoon are going to lead to a below-average night. Temperatures will drop into the 70s by 8 PM and into the 60s after midnight. It will be a great night to get outside!

FRIDAY: Friday is looking like the perfect August day! Temperatures will start out in the upper 60s and rise into the upper 80s and low 90s in the afternoon. The humidity will stay low so it will feel really nice out! Skies will be mostly sunny with an east wind of around 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Saturday will be the best day this weekend for outdoor activities. Skies will begin sunny and become partly cloudy in the afternoon. Most will stay dry, but there is a 20% chance for a pop-up shower in the afternoon.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Our next rainmaker moves in for the second half of the weekend. Sunday looks like it will be a complete washout with several inches of rain possible. Rain chances will continue into next week.

Happy Thursday! – Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.