TODAY: Back to reality to end the week. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s this afternoon with strong northwest winds causing it to feel about 10° colder. Sunny skies will make it feel a little better.

TONIGHT: Ingredients are in place for a very cold Friday night and start to Saturday. Clear skies and calm winds will set the stage for most Arkansans dopping into the 20s.

WEEKEND: Saturday will start cold and only warm into the mid 50s with increasing clouds in the afternoon. There may be a sprinkle in northern Arkansas Saturday evening. Sunday will be much nicer. Skies will become sunny with temperatures warming into the mid and upper 60s!

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Nest week looks like deja vu… We will see temperatures back in the 70s early in the work week and then a storm midweek. It’s too early to know if next weeks storm will have severe weather or not, but we are keeping a close eye on it.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

STAY INFORMED:

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

KARK WEATHER

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.