FRIDAY AFTERNOON: The rest of your Friday will be sunny and much warmer than it has been! Temperatures will rise into the mid 40s. This is still colder than normal, but about 10° warmer than we have been. This will help melt the ice from the trees, powerlines, and roads. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and calm winds will set the stage for a cold night. Temperatures will drop into the 20s statewide. This will allow for a refreeze of any standing water, so lookout for patchy black ice Saturday morning.

WEEKEND: Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the 50s in the afternoon! Sunday will also be sunny with temperatures in the 60s!

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be the warmest with some Arkansans getting into the low 70s. We will also see increasing clouds ahead of our next rain chance. This time we are only tracking rain and NO winter weather. Right now, there also looks to be NO risk of severe weather.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

