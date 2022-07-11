MONDAY MORNING: We start our Monday with comfortable temperatures in most cases. Most will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Skies remain clear throughout the morning, warming into the lower 90s by midday.

MONDAY AFTERNOON: Temperatures continue to heat up a bit more into the afternoon with sunshine. Highs reach the mid-90s with heat index values reaching the upper 90s to about 101 or 102. No rain is expected.

MONDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies remain clear with temperatures remaining pretty mild. We drop into the mid-70s.

TUESDAY & BEYOND: Temperatures heat up a good bit more Tuesday, likely up to nearly 100. But into the evening, a few isolated storms are possible as a cool front approaches. These may linger some into Wednesday morning. But overall, temperatures will be just slightly lower with highs into mid-week reaching the lower 90s.