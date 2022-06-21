TONIGHT: After an extremely hot day, it will be a warm night. Temperatures won’t drop to the 70s until after midnight. Our average low this time of year is 69°F for Little Rock…overnight lows are forecast for the mid 70s. It will be mostly clear and calm. Good viewing conditions for the planetary alignment of Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter & Saturn, which you can see through the end of the month. Just look east and low on the horizon before dawn.

WEDNESDAY: Another hot, humid and mostly sunny day tomorrow. Afternoon temps will flirt with 100°F . Heat index values will be closer to 105 °F .

WHAT’S NEXT: Dangerous heat in the upper 90s lasts through Sunday.

