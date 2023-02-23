THURSDAY AFTERNOON: More clouds build into the afternoon. But since our cold front will not pass through until late in the day, temperatures remain in the mid and upper 60s.

Wind will be breezy at times, likely from the northwest between 10 and 15 mph. Northern Arkansas will be much cooler behind the incoming front.

THURSDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Clouds thicken a bit as the front passes. Temperatures slip into the 50s later in the evening. By daybreak on Friday, we’re much colder. Lows slip down to the upper 30s to lower 40s. Showers start moving in after midnight.

FRIDAY: Light showers will be off and on through most of your Friday. It won’t rain all day, though it will likely stay cloudy. Temperatures will be cold with a northeast breeze between 10 and 15 mph. Highs only reach the mid and upper 40s.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: Showers keep moving through the area into Saturday morning. But they will still be light and sporadic. So rainfall totals will be very light through the weekend.

Temperatures reach the mid-50s Saturday. Then with more showers on Sunday, we reach nearly 70. Storms return Monday morning.